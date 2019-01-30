Man struck with a bottle and robbed in Portsmouth

A 25-year-old man was hit on the head with a bottle during a robbery in Portsmouth.

The incident occurred between 1pm and 2pm on January 21 in Somers Road North. The victim was in the grassy area near the basketball courts.

During the incident, a white Mercedes with a noisy exhaust, pulled up and two men got out. The victim was racially abused while a third suspect approached from behind on a moped.

The moped rider hit the victim on the head with a bottle causing him to be knocked to the floor. He sustained a minor head injury as a result.

While the victim was on the ground the suspects stole a quantity of cash before making off.

Police believe the three men are aged between early 20s and 30 years old.

The car driver was white, with comb-over style brown hair and wearing a black Canada Goose body warmer.

The second man, the front seat passenger, is white and wore a navy blue tracksuit top and bottoms.

The moped rider was mixed-race and of rotund build. He was wearing a flip-face helmet.

Although unconfirmed, the Mercedes is thought to be a 57-59 plate.

Anyone who witnessed the event or has any information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 44190024.