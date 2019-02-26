Man suffers bruise on brain after being beaten by gang during robbery in Hampshire 

Have your say

A MAN was treated for a bruise on the brain after being assaulted and robbed.

The 42-year-old victim had his bicycle and wallet stolen after being beaten by a gang of men in Otterbourne.

He was pushing his folding mountain bike down Otterbourne Road at some point between 11pm on Saturday and 1.30am the following morning when he was approached by four men.

The victim was punched and assaulted by the gang, leaving him with a number of injuries including cuts to his wrist, knee, face, a black eye and he has subsequently been treated for a bruise to the brain.

Sergeant Bethan Wood from the Winchester rural Neighbourhood Policing Team said: ‘This is a very rare occurrence for Otterbourne, we haven’t received any similar reports in the area.

‘I’d urge anyone who saw anything suspicious or who recognises the descriptions of the men to contact the investigations team by calling 101.

‘The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be regularly patrolling the area and any residents with concerns can speak to one of these uniformed officers, or can e-mail winchester.rural.police@hampshire.pnn.police.uk.’

The victim has described his four attackers as being:

First man

- Black.

- Aged in his late twenties.

- 5ft 8ins tall.

- Average build.

- He had dreadlocks that were around 5ins long.

- He was wearing a black baseball cap and a black hooded top.

Second man

- White.

- Aged in his late twenties.

- 6ft tall.

- Skinny build.

- He had ginger coloured hair.

- He was wearing a dark puffa jacket.

Third man

- White.

- Aged in his late twenties.

- 5ft 9ins tall.

- Average build.

- He had black curly hair and a beard.

Fourth man

- White.

- Aged in his late twenties.

- 5ft 8ins tall.

- Average build.

- He had black hair and a scruffy beard of different lengths.

- He was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the non-emergency 101 quoting the crime reference number 44190066460.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.