Man suffers fractured skull after being hit with bottle outside Hampshire pub 

A MAN has been left with a fractured skull after being hit on the head with a bottle.

The 38-year-old victim was attacked between 11pm and 11.32pm on Friday outside the The Beacon pub in Kings Road, Basingstoke.

The Beacon pub in Kings Road, Basingstoke. Picture: Google Maps

Police are looking for a suspect who is described as being a black male, aged around 20 to 25.

The victim, who is from Basingstoke, was hit on the back of the head after the bottle was thrown. He was knocked unconscious and was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery.

READ MORE: Predatory paedophile who abused girls in Denmead for over a quarter of a century is jailed for 24 years

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

READ MORE: Police charge 23-year-old from Milton after a man is stabbed in Portsmouth

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone.

To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp.

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.