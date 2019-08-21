Man suffers serious head injuries after being attacked by group of people in Hampshire park

A MAN has been left with serious head injuries after being attacked in a park.

The victim, who is 29, entered Watts Park, Southampton, from the entrance opposite Café Parfait on Above Bar Street at around 2.15am on Sunday.

Soon after entering the park, he was seriously assaulted by a group of unknown people and he suffered serious head injuries as a result of the attack.

Detective Constable Simon Wyeth, said: ‘We believe the assault happened near to the monument within Watts Park.

‘We know that someone called the ambulance at 2.28am to report the incident and the caller has then chased the attackers away. We’ve not yet spoken to this person and it’s important we do, as they may have vital information that could assist our inquiry. If this was you, or you know who it was, please call us as soon as possible.

‘During the time of the attack there were lots of people outside Café Parfait and there were also lots of people walking through the park itself and along the adjacent pavements.

‘Were you one of these people? Did you see or hear anything that you think could be connected to this incident? If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting 44190292644.’

