Man suffers serious injuries in assault at Foxes Forest in Portsmouth

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries in an assault, police said.
Hampshire police said the incident took place in the Scott Road and Peronne Road area of Hilsea.
A man who walked nearby the scene told The News police stopped him going to Foxes Forest yesterday.
He said: ‘I went to walk under the subway in Highbury and a police officer told me I couldn’t go through to Foxes Forest because there had been a serious incident with a police dog searching the area.’
The incident happened at 6pm last night.
A police spokesman said: 'Enquiries are on-going.
‘If anyone was in the area at this time and witnessed an assault contact police on 101, quoting 44180306928.’