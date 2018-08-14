Man suffers serious injuries in assault at Foxes Forest in Portsmouth

A man in his 20s suffered serious injuries in an assault, police said.

Hampshire police said the incident took place in the Scott Road and Peronne Road area of Hilsea.

The entrance to Hilsea Lines in Peronne Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Google

A man who walked nearby the scene told The News police stopped him going to Foxes Forest yesterday.

He said: ‘I went to walk under the subway in Highbury and a police officer told me I couldn’t go through to Foxes Forest because there had been a serious incident with a police dog searching the area.’

The incident happened at 6pm last night.

A police spokesman said: 'Enquiries are on-going.

‘If anyone was in the area at this time and witnessed an assault contact police on 101, quoting 44180306928.’