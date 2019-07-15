Man suffers ‘significant facial injuries’ in Southsea incident that closed road

A ROAD closure in Portsmouth this morning was due to an incident that left a man in hospital, according to police.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for information after a man in his 40s was found with serious injuries in Waverley Road, Southsea.

Police have shut Waverley Road in Southsea, Portsmouth, at its junction with Albert Road and Wisborough Road.. Picture: Tom Cotterill

Police were called at 3.20am this morning and closed the road on arrival.

The man, who was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, suffered significant head and facial injuries in the incident.

An update has not been given on the man’s condition.

Detective Constable Graham Skull said police will be out in force in the surrounding area, as an investigation is carried out to establish exactly what happened.

He said: ‘We are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are working to establish how the man sustained these injuries.

‘We’d like to speak to anyone who was in the area during the early hours of this morning, between 2am and 3am.

‘Did you see or hear anything unusual? Do you have any information that could assist our inquiry?

‘Residents will notice a number of officers out and about in the area today.

‘They’ll be carrying out enquiries and are also available to discuss any concerns with members of the community.’

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service told The News that the man was found lying injured in the street.

He said: ‘We received a 999 call at 3.14am from a member of the public who had come across a male, aged approximately 40-years-old, lying in Waverley Road with serious head and facial injuries.

‘We sent two ambulances and a paramedic team leader in a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

‘After initial treatment, the patient was then taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Southampton.’

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190246336.