Man suffers ‘wound’ after row at University of Portsmouth library spills out into Ravelin Park

A ROW in the University of Portsmouth library spilled out into the nearby park with a fight that ended with a man suffering a 'wound' to his hand.

A cordon had been put in place at Ravelin Park in Cambridge Road. Hundreds of students use the library each day and the library remains open.

Police at the entrance of Ravelin Park at the University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road on March 21. The park has been taped off after an incident. Picture: Harrison Simpson

Second year student Harrison Simpson, 21, said he understood an incident had spilled out into the park after an argument in the library.

He said: ‘I heard there was an argument in the library and one of them was stabbed in the hand.

‘The library is still open – it didn't happen there but it happen just outside the park – that was all closed off. It's now just re-opened.’

The Southsea-based mechanical engineering student spotted the incident.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 3.50pm.

‘A man in his 20s received a minor wound to his hand after an altercation in Ravelin Park.

‘He has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.'