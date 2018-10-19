Man taken to hospital after assault near Portsmouth College

A MAN has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after an assault close to Portsmouth College.

Police were called at 1pm after the victim, in his 20s, suffered an injury to the arm after being assaulted by another man.

Tangier Road, which leads to Eastern Road. Picture: Google Street View

The incident occurred on Tangier Road, close to its junction with Eastern Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses and have said investigations into what happened are ‘ongoing’.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180392376, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The News has contacted South Central Ambulance Service for more information.