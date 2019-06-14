Man taken to hospital after punch-up breaks out in Portsmouth street

A 22-year-old man is in hospital after a street brawl in Fratton.
The fight broke out in Walmer Road in Fratton last night at about 11pm.
When police arrived they found a 22-year-old man had been assaulted. He was taken to hospital and is still there.
A 24-year-old man from Southsea and an 18-year-old man from Portsmouth have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
An 18-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44190203759.