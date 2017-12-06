Man to appear in court after child abuse video is ‘shared extensively’ on social media

A man is due to appear in court today after police warned of a child abuse video being ‘shared extensively’ online.

Daniel Norton, from Cheadle in Stockport, has been charged with three counts of inciting a female aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity, three counts of making an indecent photograph of a child and one count of distributing an indecent photograph of a child.

The 25-year-old is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court later today.

Yesterday Hampshire Constabulary said the two youngsters involved in the video were from Hampshire and were being supported by specialist officers.

Other police forces across the UK, including in Sussex and Northamptonshire, have warned parents about a video which had been shared on various social media platforms, including Snapchat.

If you are concerned that a child you know has been a victim of online child sexual abuse, report directly to CEOP via the ClickCEOP reporting button.

Additional support for children who don’t feel able to talk to a trusted adult is available from ChildLine on 0800 1111.