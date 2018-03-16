Man to face drug-driving charge after fatal A32 crash

A MAN is due in court charged with death by careless driving after a two-car crash.

Gena Close, 56, died after the crash involving a Mazda and an Audi A4 on the A32 Wickham Road near Droxford at 5.05pm on August 23, 2017.

Ms Close, of Beverly Hills Park in Amesbury, Wilts, was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she died. She was a rear passenger in the Mazda, police said.

Now Steven Agar, 36, of Harris Road, Gosport, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on April 3.

He is charged with causing death by driving without due care or consideration while over the specified limit of a controlled drug.