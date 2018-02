A MAN is due to appear in court today accused of a stabbing in Portsmouth.

Raymond Aaran Ford, 35, of no fixed address has been charged on suspicion of wounding / inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent after a 34-year-old man was stabbed in Gladys Avenue, North End.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

The stabbing happened early on Friday morning.

The victim was stabbed in his shoulder and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.