Man tries to force girl, 12, into his car in Fareham

A YOUNG girl was approached by a man who tried to force her into his car.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on Thursday, August 8, near the grounds of Fareham Leisure Centre.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The girl, 12, was walking with her dog in Leigh Road and approaching the junction with Arundel Drive when she was passed by a silver car which parked up.

The male driver got out of the car and grabbed the girl, telling her to get in the car.

She managed to get away from him and ran away.

The man was white, skinny, bald with heavy stubble and wearing dark rimmed glasses. He was about 5ft 9in and in his early 40s. He wore a pink or red long sleeved casual shirt, blue jeans and trainers.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Lee Paddick said: ‘While this appears to be an isolated incident, we would always remind people to be vigilant. Officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area.’

Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously?

Do you recognise the man in the E-Fit picture? If you can help, please call 101, quoting reference 44190280519.

