Man under investigation for assault after crash in Southsea

A MAN is under investigation after another man was taken to hospital following a collision in Portsmouth.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses to come forward after the collision in Elm Grove at 1.40am on Thursday, April 26.

A 36-year-old man was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital following the collision with a car, described as a Ford-focus style, which failed to stop.

A 42-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has been released from custody, but remains under investigation.

Police are now treating the incident as an assault and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180153171.