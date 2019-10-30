Man unleashed ‘terrifying’ campaign of violence and chilling threats after his ex-girlfriend broke up with him

JORDAN Kilbride unleashed a ‘terrifying’ campaign of violence and threats against his pregnant long-term partner who could no longer handle his drinking and gambling.

The 27-year-old’s five-year relationship with Fiona Darroch was described by her as ‘fine’ - with her even calling him a ‘fantastic father’ to their child.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: Csar Moreno Huerta

But the sudden and ‘tragic’ death of Kilbride’s dad catapulted him onto a path of self-destruction that ended up with an appearance at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The defendant’s inner demons reared their head after Ms Darroch ended the relationship, the court heard.

While still living with his now ex-girlfriend in Hambledon as he waited to move in with his mum in Merseyside, events nosedived as the reality of the separation suddenly hit troubled Kilbride.

On August 25 things came to a head when the defendant returned to the house with eight beers - lighting the touch paper for a ‘petrifying’ ordeal.

Prosecutor Matthew Lawson said: ‘Mr Kilbride began to be aggressive and threw the TV across the room. Ms Darroch called a friend to come over but the defendant’s behaviour got worse with him getting more angry.

‘As the ladies tried to come down the stairs, they were stopped with Mr Kilbride getting in the friend’s face before shoving her, causing an injury to her wrist.

‘He pushed his partner, injuring her wrist. He then picked up a rolling pin and started hitting it on the stairs.’

Kilbride then told his former partner’s friend: ‘You’re going to regret this, you’re dead.’

Chillingly, as she made her way to her Waterlooville address, the defendant followed her.

‘He threw a stone through her window and punched her in the eye (after she came out of the house) causing swelling to her face,’ Mr Lawson said.

Kilbride was arrested and charged by police and told not to contact either of the women.

But after being released he tormented Ms Darroch after calling her from different numbers urging her to drop the charges or ‘face the consequences’.

The court heard Kilbride also turned up at his former partner’s work leaving her ‘hiding’ in the premises.

In Ms Darroch’s witness statement, read out by Mr Lawson, she said: ‘I found it all extremely distressing which has caused me great stress and worry. I know he acted in a way that did not reflect his true nature.’

She added: ‘I hope he gets the help he needs for us to have a positive relationship. Jordan has always been a fantastic father and I don’t find a prison sentence appropriate.’

Defending, Daniel Reilly, said the ‘unexpected loss of his father impacted on him significantly’.

Kilbride, of William Road, St Helens, admitted three charges of assault, two charges of criminal damage, using threatening behaviour and witness intimidation.

Recorder Tom Brown told Kilbride: ‘Witness intimidation is taken very seriously as it undermines justice and allowing witnesses to feel safe in the criminal process.’

Kilbride was sentenced to 18 months jail suspended for 18 months, told to complete 20 rehabilitation days and given 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was also given a three-month curfew order to remain at his address from 7pm to 5am and a two-year restraining order not to contact his ex-partner’s friend.