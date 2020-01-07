Man wanted after racist abuse is hurled at passer-by in Havant

Police are looking for a man who racially abused a passer-by in Havant last month.

The incident took place near Leigh Road, Havant, at 8am on Thursday, December 12.

Hampshire police want to speak to this man after a man was racially abused in Havant

There was no altercation before the victim was racially abused by the white man, who was aged between 50 and 65, and used a walking stick.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A man racially abused the victim before walking away.

‘We have released an image of a man we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries.’

Anyone with any information are asked to call the police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190446061.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.