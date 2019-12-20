POLICE have released an e-fit of a man wanted in connection with an attempted burglary last week.

At 7.24pm on December 11, a group of people attempted to force their way into a property in Havant Road, Dratyon.

Do you recognise this man? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

A woman disturbed them after they tried breaking into her home through the back door.

When they gave up and went round to the front of the house, she then went to challenge them.

The men failed to get inside and so nothing was stolen in the incident.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘It was reported that one of the men struck the front door with an object described as a crow bar.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or saw a group of men loitering and a dark-coloured Audi parked in the area.

‘We are also keen to speak to anyone who thinks they might recognise the man in the image.’

Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190445761.

