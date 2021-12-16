Officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to after the break-in on Botley Road, Hedge End, at around 2pm on Thursday December 9.

During the raid a number of items including jewellery, a laptop, passports and a small safe were stolen from the property.

Police want to speak to this man. Pic Hants police

Police have appealed to the public.

A statement said: ‘Do you know who this man is? Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously? Perhaps you have CCTV footage or dash-cam footage?

‘Anyone with information relating to the above incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44210493717.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron