Man wanted by police following burglary where jewellery, laptop, passports and safe were stolen
POLICE are hunting a man following a burglary.
Officers have released an image of a man they want to speak to after the break-in on Botley Road, Hedge End, at around 2pm on Thursday December 9.
During the raid a number of items including jewellery, a laptop, passports and a small safe were stolen from the property.
Police have appealed to the public.
A statement said: ‘Do you know who this man is? Were you in the area at the time? Did you see anything or anyone acting suspiciously? Perhaps you have CCTV footage or dash-cam footage?
‘Anyone with information relating to the above incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44210493717.’