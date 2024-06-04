Man wanted by police for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court, appeal launched
Justin Nicholas Bale from Portsmouth is wanted by the police for breaching his post sentence requirements. The police have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and they are now asking for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward.
The 37-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins, of proportionate / slim build with straight cropped brown hair. He has blue eyes and a scar or his left brow. He speaks with a southern accent. Bale has links to the Brighton and Guildford areas.
Please do not approach Bale. If you have seen him, or have any information regarding his current whereabouts, please contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 44240067966 or 44240064543. You can also submit information to the police online, via the website. Click here for more information. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Anyone found to be harbouring Bale, in order to deliberately obstruct the police attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.