Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is wanted for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court for breaching his post-sentence notification requirements.

Justin Nicholas Bale from Portsmouth is wanted by the police for breaching his post sentence requirements. The police have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and they are now asking for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward.

The 37-year-old is described as white, 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins, of proportionate / slim build with straight cropped brown hair. He has blue eyes and a scar or his left brow. He speaks with a southern accent. Bale has links to the Brighton and Guildford areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justin Nicholas Bale from Portsmouth is wanted for failing to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court.