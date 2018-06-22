Man wanted for attempted murder is missing after appointment at QA Hospital in Portsmouth

Have your say

A MAN wanted for attempted murder has gone missing from a secure unit after an appointment at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Mark Middleton, from Andover and say people should call 999 if they see him.

Mark Middleton

The 48-year-old was last seen by a member of staff at the Cosham hospital at 8am yesterday.

Since then, officers have been conducting extensive enquiries to find him.

As previously reported, Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust confirmed Mr Middleton is a patient at Ravenswood House, in Knowle.

It provides care and treatment for adults with serious mental illness admitted from secure hospitals, local psychiatric hospitals, prisons and the courts.

Mr Middleton is wanted in connection with an attempted murder which happened in Andover on April 11.

He is white, around 5ft 10in and of a slim to medium build. He has shaved, short dark hair and a scar on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a light green jumper, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and navy blue trainers.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘If you do see him, please do not approach him just call us on 999 immediately.’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44180231677.