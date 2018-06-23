Man wanted for attempted murder who went missing after QA Hospital appointment has been found

Have your say

A man wanted for attempted murder who went missing from a secure unit has been found, police have said.

Yesterday police appealed for the public’s help in tracing Mark Middleton, from Andover.

The 48-year-old went missing from a secure unit after being last seen at the Queen Alexandra Hospital at 8am on June 21.

He was wanted in connection with an attempted murder, which happened on April 11 in Andover.

Today a Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said Middleton had been found and returned to a secure unit.

In a statement they thanked everyone who shared the appeal.