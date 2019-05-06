Man who abused the same girl on three occasions avoids prison sentence

Have your say

A GIRL who was abused by a man on three occasions has spoken of the dramatic impact it has had on her life.

Liam Guy, 38 from Furze Meadow, Nyewood, Petersfield, appeared in Portsmouth Crown Court today after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13, and one count of inciting her to engage in sexual activity.

All three offences were committed back in 2008 on a girl who to this day is scared to leave her house.

These incidents included stroking the girl's chest and putting her hand on his genitalia.

Appearing for sentencing, Guy stood motionless in the dock as the girl's statement was read out by Jeffrey Lamb, prosecuting.

She said: 'I am very wary of other people and find it hard to trust people.

'I get scared that I will bump into him when I go out – I'm constantly stressed and am scared to leave the house.

'I do struggle with my sleeping and have been prescribed medication – on bad days I do have nightmares and flashbacks.'

Bridget O'Hagan, mitigating, told the court that Guy made a full admission to the police when they first interviewed him in 2017 – shortly after the girl informed them of the abuse.

She also asked for the sentence to reflect the 'unacceptable' two-year wait from admitting the offences to appearing in court.

Sentencing, Judge David Melville QC highlighted the seriousness of the crimes committed - but decided on a suspended sentence given Guy's remorse and immediate confession to police in 2017.

Judge Melville said: 'You pleaded guilty when the police first interviewed you.

'Had you not pleaded guilty and made a full admission I would have taken much more severe view.’

Guy received concurrent two year sentences for each offence, which are suspended for two years.

A restraining order will be enforced and he will spend 10 years on the sex offenders register.

He has also been made to do 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £340 in costs.