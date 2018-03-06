Man who bombarded woman with 50 messages is spared jail

Have your say

A MAN who bombarded a woman with 50 messages has been spared jail.

Duncan Otero-Scutt, 30, of Nutwick Road, Havant, admitted breaching a restraining order.

He sent the messages between October 16 and November 26.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a 13-week prison term suspended for a year. He must complete 15 days of rehabilitation and 65 hours of unpaid work.

Otero-Scutt must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was given a restraining order after admitting harassing the woman in August and September last year.