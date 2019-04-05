Man who sparked bloody drugs war in Leigh Park is banned from troubled Greywell Heights building 

PETRIFIED neighbours have told of their relief after a notorious drugs den – which had left them fearing for their lives – was slapped with a closure order.

The den had turned the Greywell Heights block of flats in Leigh Park into a bloody battleground for dealers.

Greywell Heights, in Dunsbury Way, where a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the arm

But now an order has been placed on the property by magistrates, banning the man alleged to have been at the centre of the chaos from stepping foot in Greywell.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard how residents were subjected to a catalogue of menacing ordeals, on top of a never-ending torrent of vile anti-social behaviour that left families scared to step out their front doors.

Anti-social behaviour included damage to property, vomiting on people’s flats, cannabis smoking and unruly behaviour.

But more troubling incidents included assaults on residents - including a bottle being smashed over someone’s head - a stabbing, threats of knife attacks between rival gangs and arrests for heroin possession.

Pictures of the scene Havant stabbing March 22.

Groups of knife-wielding men had also banged on random doors while children were close to being caught up in the danger.

The man said to be at the centre of the hostilities, Dale Kendrick, has now been banned from the flat, with only his partner, Shelley, allowed to stay.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: ‘I’m relieved he’s gone. It had been a nightmare here for ages.

‘My wife is scared to go to parts of the flat because of all the drugs and the crime that has been going on.’

Police cordoned off the stairwell where the stabbing took place

Another resident, a 31-year-old mum of two, said living in Greywell had been a terrifying ordeal.

The woman, who also asked not to be named, said: ‘I have had enough living here. There has been so much grief.

‘This building just doesn’t feel safe anymore. My 13-year-old daughter is petrified. She is scared to go out, she’s scared to come home, she’s scared of living in this building now.

PC Dan McGarrigle, of Hampshire Constabulary’s neighbourhood policing team, who was requesting the order, told the court action had to be taken after numerous notices had been ignored since the tenant moved in to the Hyde Group-owned block during 2008.

He said: ‘There have been complaints of criminal behaviour at the flat. On one occasion in 2017 Dale smashed a bottle over a resident’s head.

‘This year Dale and Shelley were chased by drug dealers where her hair was pulled and he was threatened with a Stanley knife.

‘In February Dale and another male were seen holding weapons in the car park and a communal hallway. They were seen running back to the flat holding a baton and a kitchen knife after a dispute.

‘Drug users turned up at the flat and brandished a knife before walking through the stairwell where a young child walked through a while later unaware. But she could easily have bumped into the men.

‘In March five known Class A drug users with knives went around banging on doors.

‘There are transient dealers from out of the county who are supplying local drug addicts who then supply the community.’

Last month, Dale Kendrick was stabbed by a rival gang, the officer told the court, leaving blood splattered all over the hall and walls..

Last weekend, men were found to have heroin on them after police searches were carried out - including on Dale Kendrick, who was found with the substance in his buttocks after being strip searched.

Shelley Kendrick was found with £690 of used notes.

PC McGarrigle added: ‘It’s clear the flat has been used in drug dealing and other criminal behaviour.’

He added: ‘We feel Shelley is being pressured and Dale is a big part of this and if we exclude him and others then these incidents should decrease.’

Magistrates agreed to the three-month order.