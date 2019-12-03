Man with 'chunky build' and 'brown hair' wanted in connection with burglary could be in Fareham

Have your say

A MAN wanted in connection with a house burglary may be in Fareham, police have said.

Officers are asking for help to find Jack Cooper, 25, following a break-in at an house in Sandy Down, Boldre, on September 11.

A purse was taken, containing bank cards, and the cards were used in a number of locations following the burglary.

A police spokesman said: ‘We have followed various lines of enquiry to locate Cooper and are now turning to the public for assistance.

‘He is described as being white, chunky build and having brown hair. He may also have stubble or a bearded appearance.

‘It is believed Cooper could be in the Fareham area. He also has connections to Hythe and could also be in the Romford area.

‘If you see him, please call us on 101, quoting 44190324336. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’