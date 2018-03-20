Man with learning difficulties was ‘tortured’ and ‘poisoned’ at Waterlooville flat by his so-called friends, court is told

A VULNERABLE man with learning difficulties was subjected to horrific ‘mental and physical torture’ including being poisoned with urine and washing-up liquid, a court heard.

The victim allegedly suffered a series of gruelling and humiliating ordeals in October 2016 at the hands of Daniel Whelan, his partner Katy Whelan and Gavin Buckle, who are on trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

He was repeatedly beaten and goaded after being treated like a ‘prisoner’ at the Whelans’ Milton Road flat in Waterlooville after they had allowed him to stay there, prosecutor Stephen Parish said.

‘This was sustained mental and physical torture on a young vulnerable man from people who were meant to be his friends,’ Mr Parish told the court.

On one occasion the victim was sent to the shop to get crisps but allegedly got punched by Buckle after getting the wrong flavour.

Another time Daniel and Katy Whelan threw chilli powder and bleach over him before making him sleep in the hall.

The court heard how events descended to new depths of despair when fellow group member Gavin Ives, who pleaded guilty to assault at an earlier hearing, smashed him in the face before making chilling threats.

‘(Ives) said he wanted to put him in a body bag. Ives then tried to put him in an oven and said he would burn him alive,’ Mr Parish said.

While Ives has admitted his offences, the prosecutor said all the defendants ‘were part of the torture and bullying’.

The group ganged up on him after saying he was obsessed with Katy Whelan. ‘By saying he was obsessed with Katy it provided an excuse for Daniel Whelan to punch him so hard his lip split,’ Mr Parish said.

‘Another time they all gathered round before Gavin hit him in the cheek and then kneed him to the face. Katy then gave him a pounding when kicking and punching him.

‘They made him drink a cup of Dan’s urine with pubic hairs and washing up liquid in it. He then vomited on the carpet and they told him to pay for a new one. He was also made to drink vinegar, two cups of urine and washing-up liquid another time.’

The man was also ‘shamed’ when they made him strip naked before taking pictures and videos which were then posted on Facebook, jurors heard.

He and his family were said to have received death threats while a knife was also brandished on one occasion.

Buckle, 30, of Chandlers Close on the Isle of Wight and Daniel Whelan, 25, deny administering poison and causing the victim to fear violence. Buckle also denies assault.

Katy Whelan, 22, denies causing him to fear violence.

Ives, 28, of Chaucer Close, Waterlooville, pleaded guilty to assault at an earlier hearing.

(Proceeding)