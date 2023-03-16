News you can trust since 1877
Man with links to Gosport wanted in connection with murder of man in 60s as public warned not to approach

The public have been warned not to approach a man who is wanted in connection to a murder investigation.

By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT

Leighton Tabone, with links to Gosport, is wanted in connection to the murder of Mark Noke. The 64-year-old died of a stab wound at his home in Warburton Road, Thornhill, Southampton, in the early hours of Saturday, February 25.

Tabone, 23, of Southampton, is also wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions. This relates to a knife possession offence he was convicted of last year.

Leighton Tabone, 23, of Southampton - with links to Gosport - is wanted in connection with the murder of Mark Noke. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Acting detective chief inspector Howard Broadribb, who is leading the investigation into Mr Noke’s murder, said: ‘We want to speak to Leighton in connection with Mark’s death, and urge him to come forward.

‘I would also like to remind anyone harbouring Leighton that they may be committing an offence and could be arrested themselves. If you see him, do not approach him – call 999 immediately.

‘Officers have conducted a number of enquiries to find him and we are now turning to the public for their help. If you know where he is, please get in touch with us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

Leighton Tabone, 23, of Southampton - with links to Gosport. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
‘Extra officers continue to be on patrol in the Thornhill area in the wake of Mark’s death.’ Tabone is described as being 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build.

He has short blonde hair, brown eyes, and has a moustache and goatee – though he could be clean shaven. Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 101, quoting 44230077698 or Operation Hibiscus, or to submit a report through the police investigation website.