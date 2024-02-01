Police launch appeal for man with links to Paulsgrove wanted on recall to prison
The police are trying to find 44 year-old John Roy Mark Udy who is on recall to prison and has links to the Paulsgrove area.
He was last seen in Winchester on January 22. He is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his license conditions. The police are following up all lines of enquiry to locate John, and would also like to now appeal to the wider public for information relating to his whereabouts. He has connections to Paulsgrove and the wider Portsmouth area, so we are asking members of the public in the city to share our appeals and report any sightings.
The police would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring John to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.
He is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall, proportionate build and he has dark brown spiky hair, that is sometimes shaved short.
If you have seen him, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please do not approach him and instead contact police on 999 quoting 44240033103.
You can also submit information online. Click here for more. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.