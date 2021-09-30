The girl was walking along Lovers Walk, Southampton, on Monday August 16 at around 4.35pm when she was approached by the pervert.

Police have released an e-fit of the man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An e-fit of a man police want to speeak to after a sexual assault on Lovers Walk, Southampton. Pic: Hants police

A statement from the force said: ‘The man touched her back and told her he wanted to let her know he was passing her. He then wrapped his arm around the girls shoulder and asked to see her breasts before pulling the strap of her dress off her shoulder.

‘The girl screamed and the man ran off. The girl was not injured.

‘Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries and are now asking the public if they can help identify the man pictured in the e-fit.’

This man is described as white with a prosthetic leg who is aged between 40-50-years-old and is over 6ft, skinny with broad shoulders.

He had short brown hair and eyes and was wearing a cap.

Police said he had a long face with a wide forehead, prominent brow bone, smile lines and thin lips, was clean shaven with a deep voice with local accent. He was wearing an oversized polo shirt, shorts and trainers.

SEE ALSO: Woman told not to put lives on hold after Sarah Everard murder

Anyone with information contact police on 101, quoting 44210326579 or online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.