Manhunt after five pensioners in their 80s and 90s targeted in linked distraction burglaries

CCTV images have been released by police hunting thieves targeting the elderly.

Hundreds of pounds have been taken by suspects who have distracted five victims in their 80s and 90s.

CCTV released after a distraction burglary in Reed Road, Gosport. It shows an image of a man wearing a hat and a red coat at Morrisons, in Gosport, found as part of police enquiries into the burglary at Reed Road on Wednesday November 29.

Thieves have distracted the victims then taken handbags - and later withdrawn money using their bank cards or taken the cash in their handbags.

In one case on November 20 a man knocked at an 83-year-old woman's home in Clifton Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, claiming his cat was injured and had run into her garden.

The victim led the man to her garden, but he did not call out for the animal and left shortly afterwards. Later she found her handbag with £220 cash and bank cards were stolen.

Police investigating five linked burglaries said the suspect in this case was white, and around 5ft 5ins tall. He was wearing a beige puffy coat, camouflage design baggy trousers, a cream coloured baseball cap, and dark coloured trainers.

CCTV released after a distraction burglary in Hambrook Road, Gosport. The image shows two men wearing hats and was recorded on November 8.

PC Nick Jackson said: 'The five victims have been visited by officers who have provided them with support and advice about home security.

'We are keen that anyone with elderly friends, relatives, or neighbours in the area passes on the below crime prevention advice. If you spot anything suspicious relating to elderly residents please call us immediately on 101.'

Two men, 53 and 49 from Gosport, were arrested over the first four reports on suspicion of burglary and fraud by false representation. They have been released but are still under investigation.

The incidents

A 96-year-old woman in Reed Road, Gosport, answered the door to a man between 1pm-2pm on November 29.

The man claimed he was going to repair her chimney and wanted to get into her garden.

He left through a back gate. Later she found her handbag with her card having been used to take out more than £300.

Police have released a photo of a man wearing a hat and red coat following this burglary.

On November 29 at 2pm an 89-year-old woman answered her door in Worthing Avenue, Gosport, to a man she did not know.

He claimed to be doing building work on her neighbour's property and wanted to get in her garden.

The victim took the man through her home and he left - later she found her handbag had been taken.

The suspect was white, in his 40s, 5ft 6ins, stocky, had short ginger hair and was clean shaven.

He was wearing a dark jacket and may have left in a white van.

Between 12.30pm and 1pm on November 9 a woman, 96, was at home in Hambrook Road, Gosport, when a man told her the garage fascia needed fixing.

He looked at the garage before leaving via her house when she refused to have any work done.

Her handbag and bank card had been taken - with £300 withdrawn from her account.

Just after 9am on November 5 a pensioner, 90, answered her door in Meadowbank Road, Fareham, to a man who had repaired her guttering earlier in the week.

He claimed to have left tools there and went into her home to look for them. Her handbag and cash was taken.

The man was white, in his 40s to 50s, 5ft 8ins tall, medium build, had medium-length brown hair and stubble.

He was scruffy looking with a torn black coloured waist-length jacket with spots of paint and the inner showing where it was ripped, dark blue denim jeans, and scruffy moccasin shoes that were well worn.

Anyone with inforamtion should call police on 101.