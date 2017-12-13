Manhunt after teenage boy assaulted in racist incident in Gosport

Have your say

TWO teenagers assaulted a boy after shouting racist abuse at him.

The 16-year-old victim was cycling on a track off Ann’s Hill Road, Gosport, on December 7 at 9.30pm.

He challenged a man who shouted racist abuse but was assaulted. He was not hurt.

PC Kerry Needham said: ‘This was an unprovoked racially aggravated assault on a young male, and we are keen to identify the two men responsible.’

Both suspects were white, on bikes and were 18 or 19.

The older one was white 5ft 6ins tall, had a brown sweeping fringe and brown moustache, and was riding a silver Carrera bike.

The second man was 5ft 3ins tall, slim, with blond scruffy hair. They were with a woman.

Call 101 quoting 44170476179.