Manhunt ends after teenager spits at autistic girl in Hayling Island

POLICE who launched a manhunt after a schoolgirl was spat at and threatened with a lighter say they have found a man shown in the photo released to the public.

Hampshire police said he is ‘assisting us with our enquiries’ after the targeted assaults on the autistic girl.

As reported, the girl was threatened with a lit cigarette on July 21 at Hayling Park, Hayling Island.

She had been chased with a person threatening to burn her face.

Then on August 5 the girl was spat after being targeted by the same group of teenagers, police said.

Both incidents were reported to police on August 6.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘We are no longer appealing for this person's identity, but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed these incidents or has any information to assist us. Please contact the Hayling Island beat office via 101, quoting 44180296483.’

Officers thanked the public for their help in the hunt.