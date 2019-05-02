Manhunt for suspect linked to 30 burglaries after £100,000 worth of goods stolen from homes in Fareham, Gosport, Titchfield and Warsash

POLICE are desparately hunting for a suspect linked to spree of 30 burgalries thought to have netted £100,000 but have warned: Don’t approach this man.

Daniel Thornton, 35, from St Michael’s Avenue in Park Gate, is wanted by police as part of an investigation into burglaries in Fareham, Gosport, Titchfield, Warsash, Winchester, and Petersfield between September last year and April .

Images of the jewellery police believed has been stolen during raids in Fareham and Gosport

The value of property stolen during these burglaries is more than £100,000.

Hampshire Constabulary says that these burglaries include a spate of jewellery thefts in the Fareham and Gosport area.

Properties in Alverstoke, Lee-on-the-Solent and Hill Head were among those targeted in the robberies.

Last month, images were released by the police of some of the stolen jewellery items.

Daniel, who police believe may be sleeping rough, is slim, white, 6ft 1in tall, and has short brown hair and tattoos on both arms.

Police Staff Investigator Catherine Cole said: ‘We need to speak to Daniel Thornton urgently as part of our enquiries into these burglaries, which we believe may be linked.

‘Thornton has links to the Fareham and Gosport areas as well as Sussex, so we would ask you to share this appeal with friends in those areas.

‘We think that Thornton may be sleeping rough, possibly in a tent.

‘Please be aware that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and liable for arrest themselves.

‘If you see him, please don’t approach him. Call 999 immediately.’

Speaking when police first launched the appeal, Inspector Richard Thompson said: ‘We had a great response following our last appeal and we have been working hard following up several lines of enquiry and carrying out extra patrols.

‘Unfortunately, the area is still being targeted so we wanted to remind residents of the simple steps they can take to help prevent their homes being targeted.

‘Make sure all windows and doors are locked, including those on higher floors as there may be ways they can be accessed.

‘Keep all valuables out of sight, don’t leave them on windowsills for example.’

Anyone who believes they may have seen Daniel Thornton is asked to call 999, quoting the crime reference number 44180437435.