A manhunt has been launched to find a sex pest who forcefully kissed two teenage girls at a bus station.

Police said the disturbing incident happened at some time between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Sunday July 14 when the two girls, aged 16 and 17, were at Fareham bus station.

The girls were approached by the pervert before he assaulted them. A police spokesperson said: “The man engaged them in conversation before putting his hand around the back of one of the girl's heads and forcefully kissing her. The girl pulled away and shouted at him. He then did the same thing to the other girl.

“The man stopped when he was challenged by a passer-by and the girls went to a nearby pub for safety.”

The man is described as white, age 30 to 35, 6ft, of medium build and with shaved / cropped hair. The spokesperson added: “We’d really like to speak to the member of the public who challenged the man’s behaviour, or anyone else who witnessed what happened. If this was you, or you have any other information that could help, please contact us as soon as possible on 101, or online, quoting 44240298764.”