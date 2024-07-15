Manhunt launched to find sex pest who forcefully kissed two teenage girls at Fareham bus station

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A manhunt has been launched to find a sex pest who forcefully kissed two teenage girls at a bus station.

Police Police
Police

Police said the disturbing incident happened at some time between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Sunday July 14 when the two girls, aged 16 and 17, were at Fareham bus station.

The girls were approached by the pervert before he assaulted them. A police spokesperson said: “The man engaged them in conversation before putting his hand around the back of one of the girl's heads and forcefully kissing her. The girl pulled away and shouted at him. He then did the same thing to the other girl.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The man stopped when he was challenged by a passer-by and the girls went to a nearby pub for safety.”

The man is described as white, age 30 to 35, 6ft, of medium build and with shaved / cropped hair. The spokesperson added: “We’d really like to speak to the member of the public who challenged the man’s behaviour, or anyone else who witnessed what happened. If this was you, or you have any other information that could help, please contact us as soon as possible on 101, or online, quoting 44240298764.”

Related topics:Fareham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice