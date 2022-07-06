Manhunt launched to find wanted man Robert Wilson who may be in Portsmouth or Waterlooville

The 36-year-old will be sent back to prison as he has breached his licence conditions, and is thought to be in Portsmouth.

He did not return to his approved premises in Waterlooville, and police have asked people in both areas to look out for him and to share their appeal.

Wilson is white and about 6ft, with blue eyes and short ginger hair.

He has a ‘Robbie’ tattoo on his right arm, a ‘Char’ tattoo on his neck, and a rose-design tattoo with the name ‘Jenna’ on his left leg.

A police spokesman said: ‘Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries to locate him, and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

‘He is believed to be in the Portsmouth area, however he has failed to return to his approved premises in Waterlooville, so we are asking members of the public in both of these areas to share our appeal.

‘If you see him, do not approach him, and instead call 999.

‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring Robert Wilson to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Anyone who has any information that could assist the police with enquiries, is encouraged to contact them on 101, quoting 44220235001.

People can also submit information online here.