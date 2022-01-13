Alfie Morel, 24, formerly of Tidcombe Green, Leigh Park, is accused of targeting three boys - including raping one - during his predatory campaign.

Morel, appearing in the dock at Portsmouth Crown Court for the first day of his trial, allegedly bombarded the boys with explicit messages and videos on social media before performing sex acts.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: César Moreno Huerta

The court heard how Morel, a supply teacher, ‘abused his position of trust’ and said he ‘would kill himself’ as he sought to persuade the boys to engage sexually with him - and allegedly even offered one boy £10 to perform a sex act on him.

Prosecutor Catherine Donnelly, opening the case for the Crown, said: ‘(Morel) was someone who they liked. He manipulated them with threats of suicide to get them to do what he wanted them to do.

‘He groomed them and came down to their level by playing video games and (chatting) on social media.

‘He was charming and manipulative in order to obtain what he wanted.

‘He had an odd and distinctive modus operandi.’

Jurors were told how Morel engineered situations with his principal target after getting the boy to add him on Snapchat - a social media platform where items are deleted within seconds.

After sending the boy ‘weird’ messages and making him feel ‘awkward’, Ms Donnelly said Morel stepped up his efforts to seduce the boy after sending graphic images and videos of himself.

The court heard Morel would coerce the boy into going into his house where they would play video games before the defendant showed his true intentions by touching himself.

‘He asked the boy if he wanted (a sex act to be performed on him) with the boy saying “no” and was worried when his trousers were pulled down,’ the prosecutor said. Morel went on to touch the boy’s genitals.

Jurors heard how Morel also demanded attention by playing on the emotions of the boy by making him ‘feel bad’. ‘(Morel) said (the boy) should prioritise him. He said he would kill himself to manipulate the boy,’ Ms Donnelly said.

Worried that Morel would carry out his threat of suicide, the boy reluctantly carried out what was asked, the court heard.

Events escalated on another occasion when Morel forced himself on the boy,

‘(The boy) told him he did not want him to do it,’ Ms Donnelly said.

She added: ‘(The boy) was trying to get away by using his phone. He felt embarrassed. Alfie said not to tell anyone.’

Police were eventually told about the allegations against Morel when their parents found out

Morel, now of Bradley Road, Upper Norwood in south east London, faces nine charges including rape, attempted rape, two counts of sexual communication with a child, three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, causing or inciting a child into sexual activity, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He denies all the charges.

(Proceeding)

