Manslaughter arrest after woman found dead in Portsmouth park

A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a woman’s body was found in a Portsmouth park.

Police have confirmed that a woman was found dead near Kingston Park in Fratton this morning.

Police have cordoned off a section of St Marys Road in Portsmouth

The area is currently cordoned off and an investigation is underway.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers were called at 10.16am this morning to reports of a woman suffering a medical episode on Milton Road, Portsmouth.

‘The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and he’s currently in police custody.’

