Manslaughter probe dropped after 'lovely' Portsmouth woman dies in Milton

A MAN arrested over the death of a ‘lovely’ woman found dead in a park will face no further action.

Zoey Ward, 43, who lived at Hope House in Milton Road, was found dead in Kingston Park in Fratton on the evening of July 23 this summer.

Police cordoned off a section of St Marys Road in Portsmouth on July 23 in 2019 after Zoey Ward, 43, was found dead in Kingston Park.

Police arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter. He was told he faces no action. The decision was made in September but police did not release details.

This summer Kingston Park was cordoned off as an investigation was launched after Ms Ward was pronounced dead at the scene following a ‘medical episode’.

Family friend Kim Crook from Southsea, previously said her pal was ‘a really lovable character.’

She said: ‘She was a little joker.

‘Everyone she met she would just get on with - she was really lovely.’