Mark Noke murder probe: Gosport woman jailed for failing to hand over phone pin hiding "crucial evidence"
Rianne Doughty, 27, did not provide her pin number when asked by police. She was arrested by officers who were investigating the death of Mark Noke.
The 64-year-old was found with a stab wound to his chest inside his house in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton, on the morning of February 26. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Doughty, of Queens Road, was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said “it was believed she had crucial evidence on her phone which would help establish what had happened to Mr Noke”.
She refused to provide the pin code to unlock the device, even after a court order requiring her to hand it over was made under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000. Doughty said to officers she forgot the code while in custody.
She was later charged with failing to comply with a Section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information. Doughty was found guilty at a trial at Southampton Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 months in prison at the same court on Monday (November 6).
DCI Howard Broadribb, from the force's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "By refusing to provide us with the passcode for her phone, Doughty sought to delay and frustrate our enquiries, trying to stall us as we worked hard to find answers for the devastated family of Mark Noke.
"Refusing to provide us with this information does not prevent you from having action taken against you, and anyone who seeks to obstruct justice in this way will be charged."
Seven men were re-arrested in connection with Mark Noke’s death in June. His family wrote a tribute to him and said they were “devastated” by his poss.
As previously reported in The News, they said: “Mark was a kind and loving member of our family who also touched the lives of so many others with his warmth, kindness, and generosity. He was a devoted, loving father who was committed to caring for his son.
“Mark’s passing has left a void that will be deeply felt, not just by his family but by all who knew him.”