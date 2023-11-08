A woman from Gosport who refused to allow access to her phone during a murder investigation has been jailed.

Rianne Doughty, 27, did not provide her pin number when asked by police. She was arrested by officers who were investigating the death of Mark Noke.

Doughty, of Queens Road, was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said “it was believed she had crucial evidence on her phone which would help establish what had happened to Mr Noke”.

Rianne Doughty, 27, of Queens Road, Gosport, has been jailed after refusing to hand over her phone pin number during the Mark Noke murder investigation. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

She refused to provide the pin code to unlock the device, even after a court order requiring her to hand it over was made under the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000. Doughty said to officers she forgot the code while in custody.

She was later charged with failing to comply with a Section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information. Doughty was found guilty at a trial at Southampton Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 months in prison at the same court on Monday (November 6).

DCI Howard Broadribb, from the force's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "By refusing to provide us with the passcode for her phone, Doughty sought to delay and frustrate our enquiries, trying to stall us as we worked hard to find answers for the devastated family of Mark Noke.

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

"Refusing to provide us with this information does not prevent you from having action taken against you, and anyone who seeks to obstruct justice in this way will be charged."

Seven men were re-arrested in connection with Mark Noke’s death in June. His family wrote a tribute to him and said they were “devastated” by his poss.

As previously reported in The News, they said: “Mark was a kind and loving member of our family who also touched the lives of so many others with his warmth, kindness, and generosity. He was a devoted, loving father who was committed to caring for his son.