Marks and Spencer in Whiteley: Staff member threatened and racially abused and police hope to identify two people in investigation

POLICE investigating a racially-aggravated public order incident have released CCTV images in a bid to identify two people.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:23 am
Officers are hoping to identify them as part of enquiries into a public order incident in Marks & Spencer at Whiteley Shopping Centre, in which a member of staff was threatened with violence and racially abused.

The incident occurred between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, July 12.

Anyone who recognises the two people pictured are asked to get in contact with police.

CCTV still released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

One is a woman with long brown hair, and the other is a man with grey stubble. Both are white.

A police spokesman said: ‘If you recognise these people, please contact us on 101 quoting 44220279254. You can also submit information to us online here: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report.

‘Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.’

CCTV still released by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary