Masked intruder breaks into Gosport house and threatens occupants with a knife.

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a masked man broke into a Gosport home and threatened residents with a knife.

After threatening the occupants the man proceeded to ransack the house before leaving on foot.

Officers were called to the incident at Willow Place at around 1.30am this morning.

At this stage the police have said nothing appears to have been stolen.

Detective Constable Gary Tomlinson said: ‘Our investigations are continuing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen someone running away from the area or hanging around in the hours before the incident.

‘We know such a crime will be upsetting for residents but we are working hard to find those responsible and if you saw something, no matter how insignificant it seemed at the time, please get in touch.’

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 44190057788. Alternatively information can be left anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.