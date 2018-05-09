Massive brawl at Goodwood Racecourse

A MASSIVE brawl involving up to 50 people that erupted at Goodwood Racecourse at the weekend left people hospitalised with serious injuries.

The melee at the Chichester race course kicked off just before 5pm on Saturday with police reporting there were ‘multiple altercations’ which led to them being called to the scene on the sunny bank holiday.

Four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries while several others suffered minor problems.

Those who were taken to hospital have since been discharged, police have confirmed.

It is thought Portsmouth and Southampton football fans may have clashed during the incident which lasted several minutes before it was finally brought under control.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing and have called for witnesses to come forward with information.

Witnesses should call 101 quoting 880 of 05/05 or visit the Crimestoppers website or call anonymously on 0800 555 111.