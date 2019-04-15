Have your say

A MAJOR hunt is underway for a knifeman following a ‘robbery incident’ in Gosport.

Armed police, helicopters and a ‘considerable’ number of officers are scouring parts of Alverstoke.

It comes after a robber threatened a man with a knife in Forton Road, Gosport at 12.54pm.

Hampshire Constabulary was unable to comment on whether the victim had anything taken from him during the assault or if the male was injured.

However, a spokesman said: ‘We were called at 12.54pm to reports of a robbery incident in Forton Road, Gosport.

‘A man was reportedly threatened with a knife.

‘Officers are currently in the Alverstoke area of Gosport making enquiries.

‘The incident is ongoing.’

Police have been seen patrolling roads in Alverstoke, including Palmerston Way and Ashburton Road.

The police helicopter has also been seen circling the area.

Councillor Peter Edgar, who represents Leesland and Town on Hampshire Borough Council, said he had been contacted by a number of ‘worried’ residents.

Cllr Edgar said: ‘It was quite exceptional to see quite a number of police arriving, plus the helicopter. It was quite a considerable turnout.

‘Quite a number of people in the area have been contacting me concerned about the police presence.

‘As a local councillor I have asked police what is happening. Police said that they couldn’t tell me but that there’s no danger.’