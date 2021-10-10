Mattress dumped in Southsea next to Portsmouth City Council 'no rubbish dumping sign'

A MATTRESS has been dumped in front of a ‘no rubbish dumping’ sign in Portsmouth.

By Ben Fishwick
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 3:41 pm
Updated Sunday, 10th October 2021, 3:48 pm
A mattress dumped next to a 'no rubbish' sign in Fawcett Road, Southsea, in Portsmouth

The grotty mattress was dumped in Fawcett Road, Southsea, earlier this week.

It’s next to a sign that says: ‘No rubbish dumping. Offenders will be prosecuted.’

According to latest government figures, Portsmouth saw 974 fly-tipping incidents in 2019/20.

Fly-tipping can be reported at portsmouth.gov.uk

