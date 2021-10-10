Mattress dumped in Southsea next to Portsmouth City Council 'no rubbish dumping sign'
A MATTRESS has been dumped in front of a ‘no rubbish dumping’ sign in Portsmouth.
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 3:41 pm
Updated
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 3:48 pm
The grotty mattress was dumped in Fawcett Road, Southsea, earlier this week.
It’s next to a sign that says: ‘No rubbish dumping. Offenders will be prosecuted.’
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth woman in her 30s flees arson attack as lit rag put through Southsea f...
According to latest government figures, Portsmouth saw 974 fly-tipping incidents in 2019/20.
Fly-tipping can be reported at portsmouth.gov.uk