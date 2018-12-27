Mechanic groped woman in Portsmouth shop after offering her cash for photos

A MECHANIC who groped a woman after offering her cash for photos of herself has been ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Gurdinder Singh, 34, admitted sexual assault after approaching the woman in the narrow aisle of a Portsmouth shop this summer.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard the woman alerted her partner who came and got her from the shop after Singh struck.

In a victim statement she said: ‘At the time I was shaken at what happened, I couldn’t believe he touched me in the middle of the day in a shop as if he was alright to do that.

‘What else would he do?

‘I feel silly, I feel violated that he touched me.’

CCTV footage played in court shows how Singh approached the woman, spoke to her and then groped her.

Prosecutor Giles Fletcher said: ‘It’s aggravated by being a female on her own, in a place she should feel safe in the middle of the day.

‘It’s violated her personal space in a very public space.

‘Even though the incident was fairly brief that doesn’t take away from the seriousness of it.’

Sentencing, chairman of the magistrates’ bench David Farr imposed an 18-month community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Addressing Singh, Mr Farr said: ‘Offences of sexual assault are serious enough for us to make a community order.

‘It was not quite at the point where we could have sent you to prison but any other thing like this and for sure you will go to prison.’

He added: ‘Sexual offences are unpleasant.’

Singh, of Lyndhurst Road, Copnor, must pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

He must register any change of address with police, notify them if he travels abroad, and inform police of any other names he uses.