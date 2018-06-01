Meet your policing team

Have your say

CRIME prevention advice is being offered to residents during a drop-in session with police next week.

Officers from the Eastney and Milton police team are staging a community engagement day on Thursday.

The event will be an opportunity for people to catch up on the latest initiatives to tackle crime.

Police will also be on hand to hear concerns from residents worried about crime in their area.

Also on the night’s agenda is a lesson on crime prevention, as well as information on Hampshire alerts – an online service giving the latest crime advice – and neighbourhood watch schemes.

The event takes place from 7pm to 8pm at the Eastney Community Centre, in Bransbury Road, Eastney.