Men are jailed for attacking taxi driver

THREE men including one from Southsea have been handed prison sentences for robbing and assaulting a taxi driver.

Bradley Gill, Aaron Brown and Ryan Meyer were sentenced to a total of 14 years and one month for the assault on Saturday, August 19.

The victim, a taxi driver, suffered minor injuries after he was assaulted by the three convicts at the Esso petrol station in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis.

He picked the three men up from Sheiks nightclub on The Esplanade, and when the men became aggressive he stopped the vehicle and fled.

Bradley Gill, 23, of Cadnam Road, Southsea, was arrested on 20 August but pleaded not guilty to robbery.

He was found guilty after a two-day trial at Portsmouth Crown Court and was sentenced to five years in jail on December 18.

Aaron Brown, 24, and Ryan Meyer, 21, both of no fixed addresses, were arrested in October by Thames Valley Police.

The pair pleaded guilty to robbery and Meyer was given a 49-month sentence and Brown a 54-month sentence with a further nine months for the breach of a suspended sentence.

Detective Constable Jonathan Tizzard of the investigations team said: ‘These three men caused a considerable amount of distress to the victim and during the investigation showed little remorse.

‘We are glad the court has recognised the serious nature of these offences and the sentencing for the trio has been a welcomed result.’