Men steal Ford Focus from Portsmouth car park and smash through barriers as they speed off

These two men stole a Ford Focus from a car park in the middle of Portsmouth and smashed through the barriers as they drove off.

The pair went into the Isambard Brunel car park in Alex Rose Lane in Portsmouth city centre.

CCTV images of the two men.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘They drove through the car park barrier which caused damage to the vehicle.’

The silver vehicle was spotted later that day in Bognor Regis where it failed to stop for police.

The occupants then abandoned the vehicle in Osprey Gardens in Bognor.

A number of personal belongings were in the car before it was stolen but were not there when it was recovered.

The theft happened just after 5pm on Sunday, December 23.

Anyone who recognises the men or has any information on the incident should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 44180475821.