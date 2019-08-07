Men suffer 'serious facial injuries' after being attacked at Portsmouth bus station

TWO men suffered ‘serious facial injuries’ after being assaulted by a bus station.

The victims, who are 21 and 23, were attacked at The Hard in Portsmouth in the early hours of the morning on June 28.

Do you recognise the people in these CCTV images

Police officers investigating the assault have released a number of CCTV images of people they wish to identify.

READ MORE: Woman who chased victim with broken bottle spared jail

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We know the images are quite small, and not particularly clear, but we hope that if you know them, they will be recognisable from these images.

READ MORE: Trial set as Brendan Rowan-Davies appears at Winchester Crown Court accused of killing Kelly-Anne Case

‘If you think you have any information that could help please call us on 101, quoting 44190222739, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

Do you recognise the people in the CCTV image?