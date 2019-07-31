Michael Lane admits police and crime commissioner role 'often isn't enjoyable'

CRIME commissioner Michael Lane has admitted that his time in charge of Hampshire’s police has been ‘challenging’.

In a post for the Conservative Home website, Mr Lane said the role is a motivating one, with vibrant communities to represent – but added that ‘it often isn’t enjoyable’.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, Michael Lane. Picture: Sarah Standing (050319-2253)

Mr Lane was not selected by members of the Hampshire Tory party to fight for the role again, and will not stand in the police and crime commissioner elections next May.

Reflecting on his time in office, Mr Lane hailed the move to bring Taser to all front line officers as his most important work.

In 2018 police officers in the county used a taser 339 times.

In his column, Mr Lane said: ‘I am delighted that Tasers were brought early in response to the operational need, enhancement to armouries and armed policing capacity has been achieved.

‘I chose early to invest in welfare and well-being programmes for my constabulary, leading the way for what is now an appropriate national priority.’

The former Royal Navy commodore said the county needs ‘great candidates to continue the work to keep our communities safer’, but has said the role isn’t without its challenges.

‘It often isn’t enjoyable, it is frequently challenging,’ he said.

‘But it is always 100 per cent motivating. There is much to enjoy in the wide contacts and range of vibrant communities it is my privilege to visit and represent.’